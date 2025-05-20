Austria reaches ice hockey worlds playoffs for the first time since 1994

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Austria reached the ice hockey world championship playoffs on Tuesday for the first time in 31 years.

Austria defeated Latvia 6-1 and became the fourth and final team to advance to the quarterfinals from Group A.

Sweden and Canada face each other later Tuesday for top spot in the group. Another qualified team, Finland, plays Slovakia.

Switzerland beat Kazakhstan 4-1 in Herning, Denmark, and moved to the top of Group B before later games.

Kazakhstan was relegated after five years in the top division.

Switzerland was two points ahead of the Czech Republic in second, and the United States third. The U.S. and the Czechs meet later Tuesday.

Also, the winner between Germany and Denmark later Tuesday will determine the fourth and final team from Group B to advance.

