Australia’s two-time World Cup champion Glenn Maxwell retires from one-day international cricket

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Two-time World Cup champion Glenn Maxwell is retiring from one-day international cricket in a bid to play a role in Australia’s push for a Twenty20 world title next year.

Cricket Australia confirmed Maxwell’s decision Monday. The 36-year-old Maxwell played 149 ODIs for Australia in an enduring career that is memorable for his unbeaten double-century in the 2023 World Cup, his unconventional shot-making and his brilliant fielding.

Maxwell said the physical toll of the ODI game, which can take up to eight hours and be played on short turnarounds, was beginning to impact on his fielding ability and he didn’t think he’d make it to the 2027 World Cup.

“I always said I wasn’t going to hand my position over if I felt like I was still good enough to play. I didn’t want to just hold on for a couple of series and almost play for selfish reasons,” Maxwell said.

The Australian selectors “are moving in such a clear direction,” he said, so the retirement confirmation “gives them the best look at what the lineup is leading into that next World Cup. I know how important that planning is.”

Australia’s selection chairman George Bailey said Maxwell was one of the one-day game’s most dynamic players and played a key role in two ODI World Cup titles. The shorter T20 format is still a good vehicle for Maxwell’s rare talents.

“His level of natural talent and skill is remarkable. His energy in the field, under-rated ability with the ball and longevity has been superb,” Bailey said. “What else stands out is his passion for and commitment to playing for Australia.

“Fortunately, he still has much to offer Australia in the T20 format.”

