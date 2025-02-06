Australia’s test cricketers to tour West Indies for the first time in a decade

By The Associated Press
West Indies Jomel Warrican, center, who took seven wickets in the second innings, raises the ball to acknowledge the crowd during the day three of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and West Indies in Multan, Pakistan, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Asim Tanveer)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Asim Tanveer]

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua (AP) — The West Indies Cricket Board has announced that Australia will tour the Caribbean in June and July for a three-test series and five Twenty20 internationals. It will be Australia’s first test tour of the West Indies since 2015 and the first three-test series between the countries since the West Indies tour of Australia in 2015-16. The first test in the Frank Worrell Trophy series is set to be played at Bridgetown, Barbados beginning June 25. The second test is scheduled to start on July 3 in St. George’s, Grenada and the third on July 12 in Kingston, Jamaica.

