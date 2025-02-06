Australia’s test cricketers to tour West Indies for the first time in a decade

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua (AP) — The West Indies Cricket Board has announced that Australia will tour the Caribbean in June and July for a three-test series and five Twenty20 internationals. It will be Australia’s first test tour of the West Indies since 2015 and the first three-test series between the countries since the West Indies tour of Australia in 2015-16. The first test in the Frank Worrell Trophy series is set to be played at Bridgetown, Barbados beginning June 25. The second test is scheduled to start on July 3 in St. George’s, Grenada and the third on July 12 in Kingston, Jamaica.

