Australian tennis great Fred Stolle has died at age 86

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Fred Stolle, a two-time major winner and member of three Davis Cup-winning teams, has died. He was 86. Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley described Stolle as an “iconic figure” in tennis as a player and later as a commentator. Tiley says Stolle was part of Australia’s successful era in the 1960s as tennis progressed from an amateur to a professional sport. Tiley says Stolle’s “legacy is one of excellence, dedication, and a profound love for tennis.” Stolle was born in Sydney but lived in the United States after his playing career. Tiley did not provide a cause of death.

