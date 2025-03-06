Australian tennis great Fred Stolle has died at age 86

By The Associated Press
FILE - Australian tennis ace Fred Stolle holds the trophy he won in the final of the men's singles of the French tournament at Roland Garros stadium in Paris, May 29, 1965. (AP Photo/Pierre Godot, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Pierre Godot]

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Fred Stolle, a two-time major winner and member of three Davis Cup-winning teams, has died. He was 86. Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley described Stolle as an “iconic figure” in tennis as a player and later as a commentator. Tiley says Stolle was part of Australia’s successful era in the 1960s as tennis progressed from an amateur to a professional sport. Tiley says Stolle’s “legacy is one of excellence, dedication, and a profound love for tennis.” Stolle was born in Sydney but lived in the United States after his playing career. Tiley did not provide a cause of death.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.