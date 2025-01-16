Australian Open: Jannik Sinner’s consecutive-set streak ends but he wins his second-round match

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Defending champion Jannik Sinner’s consecutive-sets streak has ended in the second round of the Australian Open. But the top-ranked Sinner did advance with a 4-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-3 victory over wild-card entry Tristan Schoolkate. Sinner entered Thursday night having won 29 sets in a row dating to late last season and he dropped the opener against No. 173 Schoolkate. As it is, Sinner extended his unbeaten streak to 16 matches. He’ll face American Marcos Giron in the third round on Saturday.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.