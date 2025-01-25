Australian Open: Defending champion Jannik Sinner takes 2-set lead in final against Zverev

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Jannik Sinner is potentially one set from clinching back-to-back Australian Open titles after taking a 6-3, 7-6 (4) lead in the final at the year’s first major.

Sinner broke Zverev’s serve in the eighth game Sunday and then served out the first set, closing with an ace.

There were no service breaks in the second set, which was decided in a tight tiebreaker.

It’s the first men’s final between the players ranked No. 1 and No. 2 at Melbourne Park since Novak Djokovic defeated Rafael Nadal in 2019.

The top-seeded Sinner is a 23-year-old from Italy who is aiming to become the youngest man to win two consecutive trophies at Melbourne Park since Jim Courier in 1992 and 1993. Sinner also won the U.S. Open last September, shortly after being exonerated in a doping case that is still not entirely resolved.

Sinner is attempting to become the first man since Nadal at the French Open in 2005 and 2006 to follow up his first Grand Slam title by repeating as the champion at the same tournament a year later.

Sinner enters Sunday on a 20-match winning streak that dates to late last season.

The second-seeded Zverev is a 27-year-old from Germany who is seeking his first Grand Slam title. He is 0-2 in previous major finals and lost both in five sets.

Zverev advanced to the final when Djokovic quit playing after the first set of their semifinal on Friday because of a torn muscle in his left leg.

