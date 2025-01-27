Australian Open champion Madison Keys back into women’s top 10 with 3 other Americans

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australian Open women’s champion Madison Keys has returned to her career-best ranking and joins three other American women in the WTA top 10, while men’s champion Jannik Sinner maintained his significant lead atop the ATP list. Keys won her first Grand Slam title with a three-set victory over the top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka on Saturday to move from No. 14 and match her career-high at No. 7. Keys joins fellow Americans Coco Gauff (No. 3), Jessica Pegula (No. 6) and Emma Navarro, who slipped one place to No. 9, in the women’s top 10. The men’s top four rankings remained as they were with Sinner at No. 1 leading Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz.

