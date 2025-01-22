Australian Open: Ben Shelton will face defending champion Jannik Sinner in the semifinals

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Ben Shelton has reached his first Australian Open semifinal by defeating Lorenzo Sonego 6-4, 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 in an entertaining match. He now takes on defending champion Jannik Sinner for a spot in the title match. Shelton is a 22-year-old American who also made the final four at the 2023 U.S. Open. The No. 1-ranked Sinner stretched his unbeaten streak to 19 matches with a 6-3, 6-2, 6-1 win against the last Australian in the men’s bracket, No. 8 Alex de Minaur. The other men’s semifinal will be Novak Djokovic against Alexander Zverev.

