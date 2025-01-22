Australian Open: Ben Shelton overcomes a couple of trick shots and beats Lorenzo Sonego

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Ben Shelton has reached his first Australian Open semifinal by defeating Lorenzo Sonego 6-4, 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (4) in an entertaining match. Sonego produced the shot of the tournament — diving to his left for a volley with so much spin that the ball bounced on one side of the net, then floated back over to the other — but it was the American who ended up with the victory Wednesday. The left-handed Shelton did some crowd-pleasing of his own, including earning cheers by doing a couple of push-ups after tumbling in the concluding tiebreaker. The American reached his second Grand Slam singles semifinal at age 22.

