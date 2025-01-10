Australian Open 2025: Nick Kyrgios aims to return to Grand Slam play after more than 2 years away

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Nick Kyrgios says he is good for tennis and the sport will get a boost from his return to Grand Slam action at the Australian Open. The 2022 Wimbledon runner-up indicated Friday he thinks he’ll be able to compete at the year’s first major tournament despite a recent issue with an abdominal muscle. Play begins Sunday (Saturday EST). Kyrgios is sure to be among the players garnering the most attention from spectators, media and other athletes, assuming, that is, he is fit enough. He played a total of one singles match across 2023 and 2024 combined while dealing with knee and wrist problems.

