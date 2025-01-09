Australian Open 2025: Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic lead the men’s field

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic lead the men’s field at the 2025 Australian Open. The year’s first Grand Slam tournament begins on the hard courts of Melbourne Park on Sunday morning local time, which is Saturday night in the United States. The No. 1-ranked Sinner won his first Grand Slam title last year in Australia. The Italian was cleared in a doping case in August, but the World Anti-Doping Agency appealed his exoneration. Alcaraz is a four-time major champion who is trying to complete a career Grand Slam at age 21. Djokovic has won 10 of his 24 major titles in Australia.

