Australian Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff lead the women’s field

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff lead the women’s field at the 2025 Australian Open. The year’s first Grand Slam tournament begins on the hard courts of Melbourne Park on Sunday morning local time, which is Saturday night in the United States. The favorite is Sabalenka. She is ranked No. 1 and won the past two championships in Australia. Swiatek is coming off a one-month doping suspension and is a five-time major title winner who is ranked No. 2. Gauff’s first major trophy came at the 2023 U.S. Open. She lost to Sabalenka in the 2024 Australian Open semifinals.

