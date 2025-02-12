Australian cricketer Kuhnemann forced to undergo biometric testing on his bowling action

SYDNEY (AP) — Australian cricketer Matt Kuhnemann will be forced to undergo biomechanical testing on his bowling action after the left-arm spinner was reported by umpires during the recent test series win in Sri Lanka. Australian media reported Wednesday that Kuhnemann has been referred to the International Cricket Council and faces a ban if his bowling action is deemed to be beyond the limits for the degree of arm flexion permitted. Cricket Australia says “The Australian team was notified of the match officials’ referral following the second test against Sri Lanka in Galle and will support Matt through the process of clearing this matter.”

