Australia soccer star Sam Kerr found not guilty of racially aggravated harassment of police officer

LONDON (AP) — Sam Kerr, one of the world’s top female soccer players, was found not guilty Tuesday of the racially aggravated harassment of a police officer.

Kerr, a striker for Australia and for English club Chelsea, accepted she called Police Constable Stephen Lovell “stupid and white” during a heated exchange at a police station after a night out, but had denied that it amounted to the charge.

The verdict came on the seventh day of the trial at Kingston Crown Court in London.

Kerr showed no emotion during the reading of the verdict, Britain’s Press Association reported, but gave a thumbs-up to her barrister, Grace Forbes, after the judge had left.

It is alleged Kerr and her fiancé, Kristie Mewis, a U.S. soccer player contracted to English team West Ham, had been out drinking when they were driven to the police station by a taxi driver, who complained that they refused to pay clean-up costs after one of them was sick, and that one of them smashed the vehicle’s rear window.

Chelsea and Australia soccer player Samantha Kerr arrives at Kingston Crown Court, in south west London, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, where she is charged with alleged racially aggravated harassment of a police officer. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kin Cheung

Kerr, who said she feared for her life as she felt “trapped” during the taxi ride, is alleged to have become abusive and insulting toward Lovell at the police station and used expletives while calling him “stupid and white.” During cross-examination in court, Kerr denied that calling Lovell “white” was used as an insult.

Kerr, who identifies as a white Anglo-Indian, said: “I believed it was him using his power and privilege over me because he was accusing me of being something I’m not … I was trying to express that due to the power and privilege they (the police) had, they would never have to understand what we had just gone through, and the fear we were having for our lives.”

After the jury reached its verdict, Judge Peter Lodder said of Kerr: “I take the view her own behavior contributed significantly to the bringing of this allegation. I don’t go behind the jury’s verdict but that has a significant bearing on the question of costs.”

Kerr’s trial has been headline news in Australia, with each day in court thoroughly dissected by the domestic media.

Debate over the charge has ranged from the validity of the allegation, to Kerr’s conduct while being interviewed by police.

Her position as captain of the Matildas, the well-loved national women’s soccer team, has been called into question by critics.

Kerr is the captain and all-time leading scorer for Australia, with 69 goals since her debut in 2009.

James Johnson, head of Australia’s Football Association, last week declined to comment on how Kerr’s return to the national team will be handled.

“We understand that there will be some disappointment out there (from fans), but what we would ask is that we all wait out,” Johnson said. “What we need to do is give Sam the opportunity to go through the trial.

“Once we complete the trial, then we’ll have a holistic view of what’s happened.”

Kerr joined Chelsea in 2019 and has scored 99 goals in 128 games for the London club, which is the defending English champion and a top contender for the Women’s Champions League title.

She hasn’t played since sustaining an ACL injury during a warm-weather training camp with Chelsea in Morocco in January 2024.

Kerr is expected to return in the coming weeks, in time to play for Australia in a pair of international friendlies against South Korea in April in the lead-up to the 2026 AFC Asian Cup.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.