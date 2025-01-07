Australia pulls out of hosting ice hockey tournament featuring Israel citing safety concerns

SYDNEY (AP) — Australia’s ice hockey federation has pulled out of hosting a lower-tier men’s world championship event featuring Israel’s national team citing security concerns. The decision comes after a recent rise in antisemitic attacks in Australia and created backlash from Jewish groups and a debate about whether the country was capable of hosting events that could spark protests. Ice Hockey Australia did not directly name Israel in its announcement. But local media quoted an email sent from IHA to the International Ice Hockey Federation saying it could not host the tournament in Melbourne as planned because of safety concerns due to Israel’s participation.

