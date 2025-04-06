Austin’s Brad Stuver, Timbers’ John Pantemis duel to scoreless draw

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Brad Stuver finished with six saves and Portland’s John Pantemis saved the only shot he faced as Austin and the Timbers played to a scoreless draw at Q2 Stadium on Saturday night.

Stuver’s saves were a season high on the way to his fourth clean sheet in seven starts for Austin (4-2-1) this season. Stuver has 32 shutouts in 148 career starts.

Pantemis notched his third clean sheet in six starts for the Timbers (3-2-2) this season. He has 15 shutouts in 54 career starts. The first seven came during parts of four seasons with CF Montreal.

Stuver had the only two saves of the first half.

Austin began the day in second place in the Western Conference — one point behind the front-running Vancouver Whitecaps.

Austin played before its 74th consecutive sellout crowd at home — the longest active streak in the league.

Austin travels to play the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday. The Timbers travel to play Sporting Kansas City on Sunday.

