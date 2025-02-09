Austin Reaves enters hallowed Lakers territory with his 45-point barrage against the Pacers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The first five players to put up at least 45 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in one game for the Los Angeles Lakers were Elgin Baylor, Jerry West, Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James. The sixth is Austin Reaves, who hit those exact numbers while leading the short-handed Lakers to a 124-117 victory over surging Indiana. Reaves knows what you’re thinking, and he also thinks it’s weird to see his name among those luminaries. But it’s getting less weird with each superlative achievement by the undrafted Reaves, who is now a starter for his favorite childhood team.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.