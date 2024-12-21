Austin, Leggett pace Pitt with 23 points each in 110-78 rout over Sam Houston State

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Zack Austin and Ishmael Leggett scored 23 points and Pitt beat Sam Houston State 110-78. Cameron Huefner tied a career-high scoring 26 points for Sam Houston State. Huefner’s jump shot with 11:41 left before halftime got Sam Houston State within 17-14. Pitt then went on to outscore the Bearkats 11-0 over the next three minutes with Brandin Cummings sinking two foul shots and converting a three-point play, Leggett converting a three-point play and Austin making a 3 for a 28-14 lead with 8:39 before halftime. Pitt stayed ahead by double digits the rest of the game.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.