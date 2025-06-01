Austin Irby homers again, leads East Carolina to Conway Regional final with 11-4 win over Gators

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — East Carolina freshman Austin Irby continued his tear in the Conway Regional, homering for a third straight game to lead the Pirates past Florida 11-4 Sunday and sending them to the final against Coastal Carolina.

The Pirates (35-26) beat Florida in the regional opener Friday and bounced back from Saturday’s 18-7 loss to Coastal Carolina to set up a Sunday night final against the Chanticleers. ECU would have to beat Coastal Carolina twice to go super regionals.

Florida (39-22) saw its bid for a third straight College World Series appearance end.

Irby is 9 for 14 with seven RBIs in three regional games after going 2 for 4 and driving in two runs against the Gators. He singled in a run in the third inning and homered in the fourth to help the Pirates build their lead to 8-1.

Freshman Braden Burress was 3 for 5 with three RBIs and raised his batting average to .401.

Another East Carolina freshman, starter Lance Williams, gave up three runs on three hits and two walks in a season-best five innings, and Jake Hunter worked four scoreless innings.

Pierce Coppola (2-2) was tagged for three runs, two earned, in two innings. Bill Barlow, who replaced Coppola, surrendered three runs without recording an out.

The Gators were 1 for 12 with runners on base.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.