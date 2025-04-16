Austin Hays homers to help the Reds beat Luis Castillo and the Mariners 8-4

CINCINNATI (AP) — Austin Hays drove in four runs in his season debut, and the Cincinnati Reds beat Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners 8-4 on Tuesday night.

Hays, who signed with Cincinnati in free agency, singled in Matt McLain in the third inning. He capped the Reds’ four-run fifth with a three-run shot to center.

Hays missed the start of the season with a left calf strain that occurred on the final day of spring training.

Castillo (1-2) was charged with six runs and seven hits in 4 1/3 innings in his first career start against Cincinnati. He was traded from the Reds to the Mariners in July 2022.

Dylan Moore homered twice and drove in four runs for Seattle, which had won four in a row. Moore had three of the Mariners’ six hits.

Moore’s tiebreaking two-run homer made it 4-2 in the fifth, but the Reds rallied in the bottom half.

Gavin Lux had four hits for Cincinnati in its fourth consecutive win. McLain walked three times and scored two runs in his return to the lineup after being sidelined by a hamstring injury.

Ben Williamson went 1 for 3 and scored a run in his big league debut with Seattle.

Reds left-hander Nick Lodolo permitted four runs and five hits in 4 2/3 innings. He struck out six and walked one.

Scott Barlow (1-0) got one out for the win.

Key moment

Seattle loaded the bases in the sixth for Cal Raleigh, who homered in each of the previous three games against Texas. But Raleigh grounded out against Graham Ashcraft.

Key stat

Castillo had a seven-pitch first inning before throwing 53 pitches to get through the next two.

Up next

Right-hander Bryce Miller (0-2, 4.50 ERA) pitches for Seattle on Wednesday, and right-hander Nick Martinez (0-2, 6.06 ERA) starts for Cincinnati.

