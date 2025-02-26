Austin Eckroat returns to PGA National, where many things changed for him a year ago

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — A trip to PGA National changed just about everything for Austin Eckroat a year ago. Getting his first career victory at the Cognizant Classic got him into the Masters, got him into the signature events, significantly beefed up his bank account by $1.62 million, lifted his FedExCup ranking considerably and gave him two years of certain job security on tour. It also let him stop thinking so much. He returns to PGA National this week trying to defend his title.

