Austin Ainge joins father Danny Ainge in Utah as Jazz president of basketball operations

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Austin Ainge, who like his father played at BYU and was a long-time executive with the Boston Celtics, was hired Monday to join Jazz CEO Danny Ainge as Utah’s president of basketball operations.

Austin Ainge spent the previous 17 seasons with the Celtics, including the past six as assistant general manager.

Danny Ainge, a former Celtics championship player who also served as their executive director of basketball operations from 2003-21, has been with the Jazz since leaving Boston.

“I have lived this my whole life, constantly studying teams, talent, chemistry and the selflessness necessary to win,” Austin Ainge said in a statement. “I look forward to bringing that to Utah and am excited to give Jazz fans a lot to cheer about as we build our program back up.”

