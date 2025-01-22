Auradou and Jegou included in France squad for Six Nations opener against Wales

PARIS (AP) — Hugo Auradou and Oscar Jegou have both been included in France’s matchday squad to face Wales in the first game of the Six Nations tournament next week. Last month an Argentine court dropped aggravated sexual assault charges against the 21-year-old rugby players. They had been accused of raping a woman after playing a match in Argentina last year. The judge dismissed the case against the duo, citing insufficient evidence. The plaintiff has appealed. Coach Fabien Galthié’s side faces Wales on Jan. 31 at Stade de France and seeks a second Six Nations title in four years.

