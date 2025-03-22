Augustas Marciulionis grew up a son of hoops royalty. The Saint Mary’s star is carving his own path

CLEVELAND (AP) — Saint Mary’s guard Augustas Marciulionis is used to pressure. Marciulionis is the son of basketball Hall of Famer Sarunas Marciulionis, the first player from Lithuania to make it to the NBA. The younger Marciulionis has stepped into his own at the college level, winning consecutive West Coast Conference Player of the Year Awards. He will face a challenge in the second round of the NCAA Tournament when the seventh-seeded Gaels face second-seeded Alabama and All-American guard Mark Sears.

