Augsburg fires coach and sporting director after less-than-satisfactory Bundesliga season

AUGSBURG, Germany (AP) — Augsburg fired coach Jess Thorup and sporting director Marinko Jurendić after an end-of-season review found there’s room for improvement in a team that finished 12th in the 18-team Bundesliga.

“Following an intense decision-making process and open and honest discussion, we have decided to make a change in our head coach in the interests of continuing the development and direction of our club,” Augsburg chief executive Michael Ströll said on Friday.

Thorup took over from the fired Enrico Maaßen in October 2023 and steered the team away from the relegation zone. The team’s form dipped toward the end of the season, however, with five defeats in a row resulting in an 11th-place finish. This season it was four losses in a row that led to 12th.

Ströll said the club took “an in-depth look at all areas” and decided to “restructure our sporting leadership” leading to Jurendić’s dismissal.

The club said it will announce successors “as soon as they’ve been confirmed.”

Former Hertha Berlin, Hoffenheim and Bayern Munich forward Sandro Wagner is reportedly a candidate to take over as coach. The 37-year-old Wagner is an assistant to Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann but is leaving that position after the final Nations League games on June 4 and 8 to pursue a career in club coaching.

Augsburg has played in the Bundesliga every year since clinching promotion in 2011.

