Auburn’s Johni Broome, Creighton’s Ryan Kalkbrenner centers of attention in March Madness matchup

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Johni Broome and Ryan Kalkbrenner are big men with big-time experience on the March Madness stage. Just not against each other, which makes Saturday night’s second-round South Region showdown between overall top seed Auburn and No. 9 seed Creighton so compelling. Broome’s efficiency collecting double-doubles for Auburn has made the 6-foot-10 AP All-American first-teamer a favorite for several national player of the year awards, including the Naismith. He’ll square off in Rupp Arena against Kalkbrenner, a 7-1 shot eraser who has scored more than 2,300 points for Creighton and has won nine of 12 NCAA appearances. Broome will make his sixth appearance between Auburn and Morehead State.

