Auburn women’s basketball hires Norfolk State coach Larry Vickers

By The Associated Press
Norfolk State head coach Larry Vickers yells out to his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Howard in the championship of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference tournament, Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Norfolk, Va. (AP Photo/Mike Caudill)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mike Caudill]

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn has hired Norfolk State coach Larry Vickers to be its women’s basketball coach. The school announced the hire on Sunday. Vickers led Norfolk State to consecutive Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference championships and NCAA Tournament appearances during the last three seasons. He replaces Johnnie Harris, who was fired a day after Auburn lost to Florida 60-50 in the first round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament. Vickers had coached the Norfolk State women since 2016, going 177-99. Norfolk State earned a No. 13 seed in March Madness this year and lost to fourth-seeded Maryland in the first round 82-69.

