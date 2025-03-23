Auburn women’s basketball hires Norfolk State coach Larry Vickers

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn has hired Norfolk State coach Larry Vickers to be its women’s basketball coach. The school announced the hire on Sunday. Vickers led Norfolk State to consecutive Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference championships and NCAA Tournament appearances during the last three seasons. He replaces Johnnie Harris, who was fired a day after Auburn lost to Florida 60-50 in the first round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament. Vickers had coached the Norfolk State women since 2016, going 177-99. Norfolk State earned a No. 13 seed in March Madness this year and lost to fourth-seeded Maryland in the first round 82-69.

