Auburn warns fans of potential ticket price increases ahead of revenue-sharing model

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn athletic director John Cohen is warning fans that the school could raise ticket prices in preparation for a revenue-sharing model in college athletics under a proposed settlement with the NCAA. Cohen wrote in an email to season ticket holders that: “Growing revenue opportunities because of additional expenses has become essential for Auburn’s sustained success.” The email was obtained by on3. Cohen called it “imperative that ticket prices in several seating zones be adjusted due to a new era of NIL,” but said that other ticket prices won’t change.

