Auburn star Johni Broome and coach Bruce Pearl garner top spots in the AP’s All-SEC awards

Auburn star Johni Broome, who leads the league in rebounding and ranks third in scoring, is the Associated Press’ Southeastern Conference player of the year. Auburn’s Bruce Pearl was named coach of the year in voting released by 16 reporters who cover the SEC. Broome received 15 of 16 votes for player of the year. Alabama guard Mark Sears got the other. Texas guard Tre Johnson, widely considered an NBA lottery pick in June, is the AP’s SEC newcomer of the year. The 6-foot-6 freshman from the Dallas area leads the league in scoring, averaging 20.2 points.

