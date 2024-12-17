Auburn signs pair of offensive lineman via transfer portal

Auburn has landed two offensive line starters from Power Four schools through the transfer portal. The Tigers announced on social media the signing of former Southern California right tackle Mason Murphy and ex-Virginia Tech lineman Xavier Chaplin. Chaplin started the past two seasons for the Hokies. Murphy started all 12 games last season for the Trojans, leading the team in total and offensive snaps. He started five games in each of the previous two seasons.

