Auburn lands top transfer WR Eric Singleton Jr. from Georgia Tech, WVU RB Donaldson to Ohio State

Top transfer portal target Eric Singleton Jr. is on his way to Auburn. The school announced Monday that the Georgia Tech wide receiver would be transferring to the Tigers. Singleton let the Yellow Jackets in receiving each of the past two seasons. He was rated as the No. 3 player in the portal and the top receiver by 247Sports. He had 56 catches for 754 yards and three touchdowns last season. That followed a freshman year when he produced 714 yards and six scores on 48 catches. Ohio State announced it has signed West Virginia running back CJ Donaldson. He ran for 734 yards and scored 12 touchdowns.

