Auburn fires Johnnie Harris after early SEC Tournament exit caps 12-18 season

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn has fired women’s basketball coach Johnnie Harris one day after the Tigers lost to Florida 60-50 in the first round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament. Harris had gone 58-63 in four seasons. Auburn earned its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2019 last season before slipping to 12-18 overall and 3-13 in SEC competition this year. Auburn’s SEC Tournament defeat marked its seventh consecutive loss. The Tigers finished the regular season in a four-way tie for last place in the SEC with Missouri, Texas A&M and Arkansas.

