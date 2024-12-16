Auburn adds a second QB from portal by landing Ashton Daniels from Stanford

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
Penn State quarterback Beau Pribula (9) celebrates a touchdown against Maryland during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Barry Reeger]

The Auburn Tigers have picked up a second transfer quarterback, with the addition of two-year Stanford starter Ashton Daniels. Daniels, who announced his destination Monday on Instagram, joins ex-Oklahoma starter Jackson Arnold in heading to the quarterback-starved Tigers. Auburn must replace starter Payton Thorne, and two backups have entered the transfer portal. Penn State backup quarterback Beau Pribula is not sticking around for the team’s matchup with SMU in the College Football Playoff.

