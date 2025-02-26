Attorneys for Buccaneers’ Rachaad White say FBI is investigating an extortion attempt against him

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The FBI is investigating an extortion attempt against Rachaad White. That’s according to lawyers for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back. Attorneys Michelle Gervais and TJ Grimaldi said in a statement Tuesday that “illegal and defamatory threats and demands against Rachaad and his family will be met with zero tolerance.” They say they will “exercise all legal avenues” to protect White’s rights, calling him “a victim of extortion.” White has 2,084 yards rushing, 1,232 yards receiving and 21 touchdowns in his three-year career.

