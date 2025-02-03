ATP Tour returns to Estoril but won’t make stop in Metz in 2026

LONDON (AP) — The ATP Tour will return to Estoril, Portugal, in 2026 but won’t be making a stop in Metz, France. Those were the major changes in the ATP Tour schedule released Monday. Estoril had been a regular part of the ATP circuit but was dropped to a Challenger event for 2025. It will be an ATP 250 event in 2026 and will take place in July. But the Moselle Open isn’t part of the 2026 schedule. Other changes have the Marseille tournament moving from February to October and the Stockholm event shifting from October to November.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.