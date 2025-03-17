Atletico’s season in danger of falling apart after consecutive losses to Real Madrid and Barcelona

MADRID (AP) — Atletico Madrid’s promising season has turned into great disappointment in a matter of days. Atletico looked poised for a deep run in the Champions League and was holding steady at the top of the Spanish league, in position to fight for both titles. Then came a pair of setbacks, both at home and in heart-breaking fashion. First it was a penalty shootout loss last Wednesday to Real Madrid in the round of 16 in the Champions League, and four days later a 4-2 defeat against Barcelona in the Spanish league after Diego Simeone’s team had led 2-0 midway through the second half.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.