Atletico’s season falling apart after consecutive losses to Real Madrid and Barcelona

By TALES AZZONI The Associated Press
Atletico Madrid's goalkeeper Jan Oblak, left, dives but fails to save the goal from Barcelona's Ferran Torres during a La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and FC Barcelona at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Bernat Armangue]

MADRID (AP) — Atletico Madrid’s promising season has turned into great disappointment in a matter of days. Atletico looked poised for a deep run in the Champions League and was holding steady at the top of the Spanish league, in position to fight for both titles. Then came a pair of setbacks, both at home and in heart-breaking fashion. First it was a penalty shootout loss last Wednesday to Real Madrid in the round of 16 in the Champions League, and four days later a 4-2 defeat against Barcelona in the Spanish league after Diego Simeone’s team had led 2-0 midway through the second half.

