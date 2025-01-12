Atletico Madrid wins record 14th game in a row to lead Spanish league at halfway stage

MADRID (AP) — Atletico Madrid has set a club all-time record of 14 straight victories with a 1-0 win over Osasuna. It went top of the Spanish league at the halfway stage. Julián Álvarez scored in the 55th minute at the Metropolitano stadium to give Atletico the milestone victory and a one-point lead over second-place Real Madrid. Diego Simeone’s team has a six-point gap to third-place Barcelona. Madrid and Barcelona play each other in the Spanish Super Cup final in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, later Sunday. A 4-0 defeat to Barcelona will be on Madrid’s mind ahead of the second clasico of the season.

