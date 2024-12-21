Atletico Madrid stuns Barcelona in stoppage time to snatch La Liga lead

MADRID (AP) — Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone ran down the touchline in joy and the Barcelona players sunk to the turf in dismay. Super sub Alexander Sørloth struck again deep in stoppage time to hand Atletico a 2-1 comeback win at Barcelona and ensure Atletico will spend the Spanish league’s short winter break top of the table. It was Atletico’s 12th straight win in all competitions and lifted it three points above Barcelona. Barcelona now has only two wins in its last nine games overall and could find itself third on Sunday if Real Madrid beats Sevilla. Fourth-placed Athletic Bilbao came from behind to beat Osasuna 2-1.

