Atletico Madrid forward Angel Correa suspended 5 matches for insulting referee in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish soccer federation has handed Atletico Madrid forward Ángel Correa a five-match suspension for insulting a referee in a Spanish league game this weekend. Correa was seen insulting the referee after being shown a straight red card for a hard foul in the 88th minute of his team’s 2-1 loss to Getafe on Sunday. Correa was initially shown a yellow card but video review changed it to a red card. The Argentine forward later apologized on social media. Correa faced a 12-match suspension. He will miss games in the Copa del Rey and Spanish league, beginning on Sunday against Barcelona at home in the Spanish league.

