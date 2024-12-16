Atlanta United hires Chris Henderson from Miami as chief soccer officer

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta United has hired Chris Henderson as its chief soccer officer and sporting director, reuniting him with team president Garth Lagerwey. Henderson spent the past four seasons with Inter Miami, which won the 2024 Supporters’ Shield for the best regular-season record in Major League Soccer with a star-studded team led by MVP Lionel Messi. He will now try to rebuild Atlanta, which won the MLS Cup in just its second season but has not claimed a trophy of any kind since 2019. In an interesting twist, United did pull off a shocking upset of Miami in this season’s playoffs. Henderson and Lagerwey previously worked together with the Seattle Sounders.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.