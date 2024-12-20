Atlanta United brings back Ronny Deila to MLS as new coach

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta United has hired Ronny Deila as its new coach, bringing him back to Major League Soccer three years after he guided New York City FC to a championship. The 49-year-old Norwegian manager agreed to a three-year deal to replace Rob Valentino, who served as interim coach after Gonzalo Pineda was fired in early June. The hiring of Deila completes a overhaul of Atlanta United’s leadership team. Chris Henderson was hired Monday as chief soccer officer and sporting director. Deila brings more than 17 years of head coaching experience across several countries and has won a total of six trophies, including four league titles and two domestic cup competitions.

