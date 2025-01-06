Atlanta Dream hire veteran assistant coaches LaToya Sanders and Brandi Poole

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Dream have hired LaToya Sanders and Brandi Poole as assistant coaches and promoted Brooklyn Cartwright to assistant GM. Sanders joins the team after serving three years on the staff of the Washington Mystics, most recently as associate head coach. She transitioned to coaching after a celebrated seven-year WNBA playing career, highlighted by her championship run with the 2019 Mystics. Poole brings more than two decades of basketball leadership to the team. Cartwright has been with the Dream since 2021 as director of basketball operations. The Dream announced the hirings on Monday.

