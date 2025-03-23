Athletics second baseman Zack Gelof to have hand surgery, start season on injured list

By The Associated Press
Athletics' Jacob Wilson celebrates with Zack Gelof (20) and Gio Urshela (13) after hitting a three run home run against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning of a spring training baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Monday, March 17, 2025, in Mesa Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt York]

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Athletics second baseman Zack Gelof is scheduled for surgery on his right hand and will begin the season on the injured list. Gelof suffered a hamate bone fracture and Dr. Steven Shin in Los Angeles will handle the procedure Monday. Manager Mark Kotsay made the announcement at spring training. The infielder was hit by a pitch from Cleveland reliever Paul Sewald on Wednesday and underwent an MRI on Saturday.

