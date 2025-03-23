Athletics second baseman Zack Gelof to have hand surgery, start season on injured list

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Athletics second baseman Zack Gelof is scheduled for surgery on his right hand and will begin the season on the injured list. Gelof suffered a hamate bone fracture and Dr. Steven Shin in Los Angeles will handle the procedure Monday. Manager Mark Kotsay made the announcement at spring training. The infielder was hit by a pitch from Cleveland reliever Paul Sewald on Wednesday and underwent an MRI on Saturday.

