Athletics manager Mark Kotsay agrees to a deal that could keep him with the team through 2029

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Manager Mark Kotsay has agreed to a contract extension with the Athletics through the 2028 season that includes a club option for 2029. The deal was announced Monday, which coincided with the team’s first full-squad workout of spring training. The 49-year-old Kotsay is in his fourth season with the Athletics, leading the franchise through a period of upheaval that’s included a move from Oakland to Sacramento, California, where they’ll play at a minor league stadium for the next few seasons. The eventual plan is to end up in Las Vegas. The A’s had a 69-93 record last season, which was a 19-win improvement over a 112-loss season in 2023.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.