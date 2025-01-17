Athletics agree to a $10 million, 1-year contract with reliever José Leclerc

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Athletics agreed to terms on a $10 million, one-year contract with former Texas right-hander José Leclerc. The 31-year-old Leclerc went 6-5 with a 4.32 ERA and one save in 64 relief appearances for the Rangers last season. He struck out 89 batters in 66 2-3 innings and held righties to a .193 batting average. Leclerc has spent his entire career in the majors with Texas since making his debut in 2016. He is 12-20 with a 3.27 ERA and 41 saves in 350 career appearances. He has averaged 11.8 strikeouts per nine innings over his career.

