Athletics acquire catcher Pereda from Marlins for cash

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Catcher Jhonny Pereda was traded to the Athletics from the Miami Marlins for cash. The 28-year-old Pereda played in 20 games last season in his first big league action, batting .231 with four RBIs. At Triple-A Jacksonville, he hit .297 with four home runs, 14 RBIs and an .829 OPS over 49 games.

