Athletic Bilbao wins 1-0 at Sevilla to solidify its fourth place in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Athletic Bilbao has solidified its fourth place in the Spanish league with a 1-0 win at Sevilla. Yeray Álvarez scored with a header in the 84th minute to give Athletic the away victory and an eight-point gap to fifth-placed Villarreal. Villarreal, which has a game in hand, lost 2-1 to leader Real Madrid on Saturday after Kylian Mbappé scored twice for the defending champions. Second-placed Barcelona visits third-placed Atletico Madrid later on Sunday.

