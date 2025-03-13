Athletic Bilbao knocks out Roma in Europa League. Lazio and Frankfurt also reach quarterfinals

Athletic Bilbao used a one-man advantage and two goals from Nico Williams to beat Roma 3-1 and advance to the quarterfinals of the Europa League. Roma won the first leg of their round-of-16 tie 2-1 last week but had to play with 10 men from the 11th minute after Mats Hummels received a straight red card for downing Maroan Sannadi. Other teams to advance Thursday were Lazio, Eintracht Frankfurt and Norwegian team Bodø/Glimt.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.