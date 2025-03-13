Athletic Bilbao knocks out Roma in Europa League. Lazio and Frankfurt also reach quarterfinals

By KAREL JANICEK The Associated Press
Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Europa League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Athletic Bilbao and AS Roma at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain, Thursday, March 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Miguel Oses)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Miguel Oses]

Athletic Bilbao used a one-man advantage and two goals from Nico Williams to beat Roma 3-1 and advance to the quarterfinals of the Europa League. Roma won the first leg of their round-of-16 tie 2-1 last week but had to play with 10 men from the 11th minute after Mats Hummels received a straight red card for downing Maroan Sannadi. Other teams to advance Thursday were Lazio, Eintracht Frankfurt and Norwegian team Bodø/Glimt.

