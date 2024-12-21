Athletic Bilbao closes on La Liga leaders Barcelona and Atletico Madrid

MADRID (AP) — Athletic Bilbao has come from behind to beat Osasuna 2-1 and move to within two points of La Liga leaders Barcelona and Atletico Madrid. Gorka Guruzeta and Alex Berenguer sealed the comeback win for fourth-placed Bilbao on Saturday. Lucas Torro gave Osasuna a 25th minute lead at El Sadar. Guruzeta headed Bilbao level in the 31st and Berenguer struck the winner in the 74th. Bilbao is unbeaten in 14 games in all competitions and a point behind third-placed Real Madrid.

